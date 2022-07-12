SS Rajamouli is currently among the most prominent directors in India as many believe he can give tough competition to western filmmakers with his filming style. His last release RRR is still getting praise and the director is basking in love with all the appreciation. Looking at his popularity, the director has now scored another massive deal with the OTT giant Netflix after scrapping the Baahubali spin-off. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Rajamouli’s last release was a runaway hit as it collected over 1000 Crores at the box office. Other than the Indian audience, the film received a tremendous response from international audiences and filmmakers too. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, after seeing the grand success of RRR on Netflix, as per reports by, Telugu Cinema, the OTT giant is now in talks with SS Rajamouli for original content. Yes! You read that right. Earlier, the filmmaker was supposed to make a Baahubali spin-off for the digital platform but the deal was scrapped as they weren’t satisfied with the outcome.

Soon things between SS Rajamouli and Netflix turned sour but it was RRR that changed the OTT giant’s mind and now they want the filmmaker to produce new content for them. Currently, it is not sure if they’ll bring back Baahubali’s animated project but whatever it is, it’ll definitely break major records.

After the success of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the filmmaker seems to have moved to focus on his next project with Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled, SSMB29, the movie is expected to take over 3 years to make and it is said that Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad is exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure.

