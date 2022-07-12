Expected everything to be OTT when it comes to Sonam Kapoor. From announcing her pregnancy in a bodysuit alongside husband Anand Ahuja to nailing bralettes with a baby bump, she can nail it all! While she’s in her third trimester, the actress is all set to have a grand baby shower. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other celebrities are expected to mark their presence. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Sonam has already had a baby shower with her close friends in London. But her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are now planning to make a grand starry affair as they will host another such event in India. The location is going to be maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow, Rockdale, in Bandstand Bandra.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the grand event is scheduled for 17th July. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will be made to feel super special in a grand baby shower. The event will mark the attendance of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Swara Bhasker.

Apart from that, even family members including Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah will be a part of the special occasion.

If one can recall, there were rumours that Sonam Kapoor invited Ranveer Singh to her wedding while Deepika Padukone was not a part of the guest list. Of course, times have changed and it is good to see that all is well between the beauties.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is herself expecting and it seems unlikely for her to be a part of the event given the circumstances.

