Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most adored and lovely couple of B-Town. The couple is head over heels in love and never shies away from showing their love for each other in public. Meanwhile, the Om Shanti Om star is grabbing a lot of attention after her recent appearance at an event in California. During the event when a fan shouted ‘we love you’ at her, the actress left everyone in splits with her answer. Scroll below.

While Ranveer and Deepika were in San Jose, California, the couple attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert, accompanied by DP’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone. On the other hand, Ranveer was on fire as he took over the stage with the singer and sang Gully Boy’s Apna Time Ayega.

Coming back to the topic, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in San Jose, California, DP was invited to the Konkani Sammelan as a chief guest. During one of the segments, a female fan screamed, ‘We love you Deepika,’ this instantly grabbed the actress’s attention and she responded by saying, “I’m a married woman now.”

Watch the hilarious video of Deepika Padukone shared by a Twitter user here:

Deepika looked ravishing in pink ethnic wear. Taking to her Instagram, the actress thanked everyone present at the event for their love, she wrote “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings… I couldn’t be more proud…”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone who was last seen in 83, will be seen in multiple projects that include, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Project K with Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

