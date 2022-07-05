Akshay Kumar and his affinity toward Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t hidden from anyone. The actor has openly supported the policies of PM Modi on several occasions and has even promoted them through social media. Due to the same reason, Akki has given rise to rumours about making a suitable ground to join politics. But now, he has responded to it.

Akki‘s closeness to PM Modi and leaders like Yogi Adityanath has surely sparked debates and he often gets trolled over an allegation of making a political connection for his films’ benefits. Recently, his Samrat Prithviraj was declared tax-free in the state of Uttar Pradesh by CM Yogi Adityanath and as expected, the actor got trolled by a section of netizens.

Recently, Akshay Kumar graced the book launch event of Hindujas and Bollywood held at the Institute of Directors at London’s Pall Mall. During the media interaction, the actor was asked if he has any plans of joining politics anytime soon. Responding to it, the Samrat Prithviraj actor said, “I am very happy making films.”

Akshay Kumar doesn’t feel any need to be in politics as he’s touching on social issues through his films. “As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year,” Akki added as per PTI.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. It marks his second collaboration with the director after Atrangi Re. The film is scheduled to release on 11th August, alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

