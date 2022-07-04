Priyanka Chopra is not one to hide her thoughts, especially when it comes to feminism and any topic related to women empowerment. The actress has often landed in trouble for being expressive with her thoughts but her fans have been a solid support system over the years. In the most recent turn of events, PeeCee shed some light on how she is a part of the ‘no bras club’ and guess what, it all started with a video posted by Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor.

For the unversed, Pri was previously in the news when she launched SONA Home, an extension of her Indian restaurant located in New York. She was heavily criticized for the cost of some of the items as a part of the internet felt that the most simple items were being sold at heavy prices. Apart from this, she had also shared a bunch of pictures from her next venture Citadel, which was quick to go viral across social media within minutes.

In the most recent development, Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor dropped a new video on Instagram where she can be seen illustrating a struggle that most women go through. She can be seen slipping out her bra from underneath her dress before flashing a bright smile for the camera. In the caption for the post, she wrote, “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! 😬💯 #NoBraClub” and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t agree more with it.

In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Everyday” and topped it up with a laughing emoticon. A bunch of other people also mentioned how relatable the video is and looks like the ‘no bras club’ has a lot of members so far. Have a look.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s stance on the ‘no bra club’? Let us know in the comments.

