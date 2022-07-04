Sanya Malhotra rose to fame with her performance in Dangal and has come a long way, becoming one of the most successful self-made actresses. Her skill has led her to get some hit films and again she’s gearing up to give her best in the next movie. Although she impressed everyone with her performance in the Aamir Khan starrer, however, a few years back, the actress claimed that she wasn’t pleased with her work in that film.

For the unversed, the 2016 film was a biographical sports drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie stars Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Babita Kumari played by Sanya.

Dangal was the film that helped Sanya Malhotra enter Bollywood and she indeed did a terrific job with her work. Although the movie gave her fame, but back in 2019, the actress claimed that she didn’t like her work. Taking to Hindustan Times, Sanya said, “I am so self-critical. I beat myself up the moment I do something wrong… So, I don’t give anyone else a chance. I don’t like my work.”

“I didn’t like my work in Dangal, and then in Photograph, I was cribbing. Pataakha (2018) was the only one where I said ‘Okay, theek kiya hai’. Badhaai Ho (2018), I wasn’t happy with my work at all. So, before anyone comes up and tells me this wasn’t right, I know it. I need to stop doing that because I can be very harsh on myself,” Sanya Malhotra added.

Further, the actress says that she wants to do everything, “Till now I haven’t figured out what type of characters or films I want to do… After 10-15 films maybe, I’m able to decide what I like or want. But for now, I want to work with everyone and I’m glad I’m working with such amazing directors.”

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao’s HIT: The First Case, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake.

