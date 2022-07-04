Basking in the success of his last release JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan is currently on the moon. The actor, who last appeared on the big screen with Street Dancer 3D, was later seen in Daddy Dearest’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. While both of his last releases failed miserably at the box office and on the OTT platform, he finally returned to the big screen with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo.

The film which is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and Viacom 18 also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and others in the pivotal roles.

Ever since it hit the screens on June 24, JugJugg Jeeyo created and broke quite a few records at the box office. The film has crossed 100 crore worldwide and continues to be moviegoers’ choice over the weekend. In his 10 years of career, Varun Dhawan gave 11 hit films including JugJugg Jeeyo out of 14 theatrical releases. As the film has earned 100cr worldwide, he has proved his mettle again revealing why he’s the most bankable actor of all time.

After Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan has delivered yet another success with JugJugg Jeeyo. Well, you agree or not but Varun Dhawan is always loved by all generations.

In his latest interview with IANS, Varun Dhawan said that he’s looking forward to collaborating with directors who would give him creative challenges. VD was quoted saying, “When you are part of a big-budget commercial film, it is only natural that the pressure is huge and we all want to play safe to recover the investment. But that at times could stop my growth as an actor, as a performer. When I worked with Soojit da in ‘October’ and Sriram sir in ‘Badlapur’ they helped me to discover a side of me as an actor that I did not know; it was challenging and they pushed me to extract something different.”

“When we are working on a content-heavy film, we take the liberty of doing more experimental work. If it is a comparatively smaller budget film, the risk is lesser. I am always trying to balance that. Having said that, I am also aware that if I am becoming part of any film, chances are, that critics and trade analysts would think it’s a commercial film and they would expect a certain number from it. Not all films are for number games, some are small, beautiful heartwarming. ‘October’ was that,” added the actor further.

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan has an interesting lineup of films. The actor will next has Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon and Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

