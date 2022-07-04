Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Similarly, the couple attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in the United States with their family and their PDA stole the thunder at the singer’s gig. This outing of theirs didn’t go well with netizens who slammed them for stealing the attention of fans at the concert. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in ethnic wear – the actress was seen wearing a salwar suit and the actor wore a kurta-pajama. They both looked good together as always and as Shankar introduced them as the ‘Best actor and actress in the country’, their gesture in response to the same said it all.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in the United States and thoroughly enjoyed it too. They were both seen grooving on the music and well their gestures expressed everything to the fans.

Take a look at their video below:

Aren’t these two absolute cuties?

Reacting to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Sab Shankar Mahadevan ko chor kar Deepika or ranveer ki video and pics click kar rh hai😂” Another user commented, “Show shankar ka hai ya deepveer ka?😂” A third user commented, “Concert chod ke sab inhe dekh rahe hai.” A fourth user commented, “Todha over acting kar leta hoon 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens slamming DeepVeer for stealing the limelight at Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in the US? Tell us in the comments below.

