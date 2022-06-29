Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most charismatic and energetic actors anyone has ever seen. Whether it be family, his friends from Bollywood or his fans, the actor never misses being his humble and friendly self out in public and we just love him for that.

Talking about the same, a post on the online platform talked about the actors’ behaviour behind the scenes and trust us this story will leave your heart skipping a beat for sure!

In an old Quora post which had gone viral and was penned by an ad creator, Anjali Verma, she spoke about a day with Ranveer Singh. She started her quotes by saying that she was preparing an Ad for a reality TV show while the promotions of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s Gunday were ongoing and that both the stars had arrived in the studio for shooting the ad. Talking more about it she revealed, “The set up was such that there was a big door at the back, that led to a gangway, which led to the main floor. All the entries (contestants and guests) happened from there. I was managing the backstage that day, when he entered, with a big smile, followed by Arjun Kapoor. His first words to me, “kaisi hai?” (How are you?), with a huge smile and open arms to hug. I was sure he mistook me for someone else. I just smiled but he actually hugged me.”

Talking more about her experience, the quora user also revealed the part where the DOP of the ad asked her to ask Ranveer Singh to change his costume for the shot. She said, “his costume lady was along with him and I asked if they want to go back to his vanity van.” Replying to this, as per her Ranveer wittily said, “I’m comfortable (changing) here if you are”. To this Anjali replied by saying, “hey Bhagwan, ye aadmi mera talaaq karwayega” (oh god,this man will make me divorce my husband)

There was also a part when Anjali had received a call from her husband and Ranveer hijacked her phone and pranked her husband by saying, “your wife is running away with me today. Sorry for your loss.” As she continued, she revealed that her husband had no idea that it was Ranveer on-call Anjali quoted her husband saying, “you aren’t that lucky. She loves me. Ask her to call me when she’s done with you.” Anjali claimed that they had a great laugh over the topic and that the actor took it quite sportingly.

She concluded her experience by saying “Best part, we met again at an event and he (Ranveer Singh) not only recognised me but greeted me by saying, ‘i still hate your husband”

Isn’t he just the sweetest?!

