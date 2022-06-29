Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his Bollywood comeback after close to five years and let’s just say we are all eagerly waiting for some SRK magic. The actor has several big projects releasing in the year 2023 and one of them is the Atlee directed Jawan. Now looks like the streaming platform Netflix, has understood the potential of this upcoming actioner and has already bought the streaming rights of the film for a whopping amount.

Advertisement

For the unversed, rumours about the film kicked off a few months back and the first teaser clip of the film hit the internet on June 3rd this year. The video was quick to grab attention across all social media platforms as SRK’s look in the movie was also revealed in the process. The teaser showcased him as a physically wounded man with endless access to arms and ammunition and one of the biggest takeaways was the way his face was wrapped up in bandages. The background music, given by Anirudh, is also expected to be another USP from the movie so far.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, Bollywood Life suggests that the streaming rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan have been sold to Netflix even before the trailer release of the film. It was sold for a total of ₹120 crores which is a record-breaking price within itself.

Since there is a lot of hype around the movie Jawan, not just over the involvement of SRK but also over it being his first ever collaboration with Theri and Bigil fame Atlee, the returns from the film on OTT platform are also expected to be high.

What do you think about the price at which Jawan has been sold to the OTT giant Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: When Amrish Puri Rejected Steven Spielberg’s Offer To Work In Indiana Jones 2 But The Filmmaker Was Adamant To Cast Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram