It has been quite a long time since the last instalment of Don hit the theatre screens. The first part of the franchise was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. It was Shah Rukh Khan who took over the reign and won hearts in the sequel. Now that Farhan Akhtar has finally started working on it, reports suggest Ranveer Singh was being considered. Scroll below for all the details.

Last Saturday, Big B celebrated 44 years of Don by sharing a post on his Twitter handle. The picture witnessed him signing an autograph on poster of the film. What grabbed eyeballs is the fact that Shah Rukh Khan being part of the frame as well. This rose speculations that there may be a possible crossover in the upcoming part.

Now, as per a report by Times Of India, Ranveer Singh was also in the minds of Farhan Akhtar and the team for Don 3. There were conversations on-going about the same but the makers would have finally narrowed down on Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as they are an ideal casting for the film.

Meanwhile, it was back in 2019 when there were reports that Don 3 work has begun. But later it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan opted out of the project to be a part of Rakesh Sharma biopic. He later did not sign that as well.

Reacting to the same, Farhan Akhtar had told us back in 2019, “I don’t know why I’m being asked questions about things that I don’t have an answer to. If I had something in my mind, I’ll share it with the world. I’m not spying on some country when I’m writing a script. If I have a script for a sequel of Don, I’ll happily share it with the world I mean people are constantly asking me about it. I’ll be silly not to share it with them, you know. So as and when it happens.. I’ll let you know. There is nothing to keep hiding.”

