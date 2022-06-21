Ranbir Kapoor has been the chocolate boy of Bollywood ever since his debut in Saawariya. He’s been quite a lover boy and almost every B’Town beauty wants to work with him. Similar was the case with Sonakshi Sinha who reportedly faced disappointment after RK refused to work with her because of her looks. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranbir has worked with several leading actresses of Bollywood. He’s done multiple films with Deepika Padukone and even featured alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra among others. He will be seen with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.

Back in 2012, as per Bollywood Life, Ranbir Kapoor was offered a romantic comedy alongside Sonakshi Sinha. The actor really liked the script but asked the makers to remove the actress from the project and cast another heroine instead.

Why didn’t Ranbir Kapoor want to work with the Dabangg star? He reportedly said that Sonakshi Sinha looks “much older than him.” When four of the producers were adamant on keeping Sona as the leading lady, the Shamshera actor opted out of the project. That was quite a sad thing to do, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra which is slated to release in September 2022. He has been busy with Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has also side by side been working on her beauty line, Soezi.

