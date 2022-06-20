Kiara Advani who made her acting debut a few years back in MS Dhoni is currently on cloud nine as the actress has given back-to-back blockbuster films. Her films Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke major box office records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films. After providing a number of hits the actress has been now compared to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in terms of box office records. In a recent chat, the actress reacted to the same and reveals how she deals with pressure.

Currently, Kiara is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo which is set to release this Friday, June 24, 2022. Apart from her, the movie also features, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Kiara Advani is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Recently, the actress sat for an interview with India Today, she reacted to trade analysts comparing her success with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. She also addresses how she deals with fans’ expectations from her.

Talking about her comparison with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani says, “It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right [to be put in the same league] and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating.”

When asked how she deals with fans expectations, the Kabir Singh actress shares, “When they say we need to see more of you, that helps me rethink my next move. It makes me look at a script differently. When I look at a script, I rethink how the character should add to the story. All of this plays a big role in that. Apart from that, I don’t take pressure on. In a constructive way, sometimes, I do look at the expectations differently.”

Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani is currently working on Shankar’s RC 15 with Ram Charan, Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera and a musical comedy with Kartik Aaryan, Satyanaryan Ki Katha.

