Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The trailer, which was released last week, has created a lot of excitement among fans. Amidst these, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that actor Deepika Padukone is a part of the film. Scroll down to know more.

The makers of the show shared the 4K version of the trailer on Sunday. Since then fans took to Twitter and shared close-up screenshots of the ‘jal (water) character’ in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer, claiming that it’s Deepika.

In the trailer of Brahmastra, a mysterious woman was seen walking out of a river as a huge wave follows her. Blue coloured energy is also seen radiating from her hand. While a clear glimpse of the character is not visible, one can see a woman dressed in a red saree and matching blouse with jewelry on her feet.

Many fans noted that the mysterious woman is Deepika. Sharing the picture a fan wrote, “Jal (water) character from #Brahmastra seems to look like Deepika Padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand). While 2nd pic is of Mouni Roy (carries a red stone).” While another fan wrote, “It’s Deepika only.” A tweet read, “DP or KA? If DP then releases it asap.”

Well we know who it is now 😍 #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/lQPbsks6YM — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 19, 2022

I can't tell… the girl looks like #Deepika and also like #Kiara at the same time… I'm not sure. But I'm definitely excited about #Brahmastra :) I hope they release it in cinemas in Poland too ☺️ — Monika from Poland🇵🇱 (@PolishMonika) June 20, 2022

It looks like Deepika in the Brahmastra trailer. — ّ (@yourstrulygomez) June 20, 2022

this is Deepika right? Looks like a shot where they're revealing someone with the feet first and then the whole body and all that #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L1MFCtXmWk — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 15, 2022

Previously, fans had spotted actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Brahmastra trailer. Many fans claim that the person holding up a trident, with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him, was the Superstar. Later, it was also announced that Shah Rukh will have a cameo role in Brahmastra.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 this year. Fans will be able to watch the film in both 2D and 3D.

