After witnessing a dull phase in a career, Rajpal Yadav has bounced back like never before with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He reprised his popular character of Chhote Pandit and families are loving it. Not just comedy, but Rajpal recently dropped a new treat for fans by playing a serious character in Ardh. Now, the actor is talking about the successful start to his new innings.

After entertaining us for over a decade, the 51-year-old had become aloof from the mainstream commercial entertainers. He did act in some movies, but the audience is hardly aware of them. In a true sense, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be his comeback as he got the much-deserved screen presence and he looked really in touch.

As per Hindustan Times, Rajpal Yadav, who is in his 25th year in Bollywood, said, “It’s an incredible co-incidence where I’m getting to ring in my silver jubilee year in Bollywood with a smashing hit that entered the swanky ₹200 crore-club and still seems unstoppable. After a dull phase due to pandemic, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a game-changer for all of us. It not only made me sail through a rough patch but gave me a chance to start afresh in the industry.”

Rajpal Yadav further shared that he was a little surprised when director Anees Bazmee revealed to him about making a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after over a decade. He even mentioned the character of Chhote Pandit is one of his best lately.

Talking about his love for acting, Rajpal Yadav added, “I have given my heart and soul to this profession and got immense love from the audience. For example, my latest digital release Ardh can be far-fetched for some but I knew that I am going to do it because it’s not just a character balki woh ek jeevan hai hazaaro logon ka! When the makers asked me my fees, I said ek rupiya pachhis paisa only and so whatever I got over it was a sheer bonus.”

Well, it’s true that we have got our old Rajpal Yadav back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We wish he keeps entertaining us in the coming years!

