On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt and said he was blessed and fortunate to have been his son.

Advertisement

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he posted a collage featuring his father, elder daughter Trishala and twins Iqra and Shahraan Dutt.

Advertisement

Alongside the collage, Sanjay Dutt wrote: “I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us… for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!”

The 62-year-old actor hopes to be as good a parent as his father was to him. Sanjay Dutt wrote, “I hope and pray to be as good a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s recent releases included the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj and Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. His upcoming next are Shamshera, The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi and Khalnayak 2.

Must Read: When Neetu Kapoor Allegedly Skipped The Annual Kapoor Christmas Lunch Due To Ranbir Kapoor’s Then-GF Katrina Kaif But Later Revealed The Real Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram