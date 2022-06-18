Bollywood’s handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor has some really great projects like Brahmastra, Animal, Luv Ranjan’s next & Shamshera in line. After watching his ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra’s recently released trailer, his fans have been left completely awestruck.

Well, it looks like you RK fans are in for another treat, as Ranbir’s look from his upcoming project Shamshera has now been leaked, and it is truly a delight to the eyes! Read on to know more.

Recently, a fan page of Ranbir Kapoor (ranbirkapooruniverse) dropped the leaked poster from Shamshera which showed the actor in a very drool-worthy look. The poster featured Ranbir in a very rugged and intense look, one which somewhat resembles his look from Rockstar which was released in 2011. Talking about the poster itself, it had an orangish-yellow tint overall and had Ranbir in the centre donning a long wavy hair swaying to the wind. He looks breath-taking with his full-grown beard in the poster, which compliments his entire look. While his outfit seemed as if it was an old-time war uniform, the actor was seen holding an axe in his hand, which completed his entire look.

Check out the look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Woah! Now this look has definitely amped out excitement for the movie.

RK’s Fans have gone into a frenzy after the post was published on the internet. The post has gone viral with fans talking about how amazing Ranbir Kapoor looks in the movie. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait already💥💥💥”. Another fan commented, “Amazing look h bhai😍”. One fan said, “Ranbir sir apne to kmal hi kardi kya acting 😍”. While one user said, “Ranbir is looking hot🔥”, another commented, “Aag lagdi apne toh 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged looks from Shamshera? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

