Bollywood celebrities often express their gratitude towards their fans because all that they are, their fandom and stature, they owe it all to them. Now, Vidyut Jammwal who is known for his down-to-earth personality did a very heartwarming thing for a fan recently. The actor was spotted in the city yesterday and when a fan approached, he took the fan on a surprise drive in his Aston Martin. Now that’s huge, isn’t it? We have never seen someone doing such a unique gesture towards their fans.

Vidyut is immensely popular among his fans and on social media. The actor enjoys a huge fan following with over 6 million followers on Instagram. He has done some commendable work in the Hindi film industry including films like Force, Commando and Khuda Haafiz to name a few. His passion towards fitness is one more thing that his fans totally admire about him.

Coming back to the topic, Vidyut Jammwal was out in the city when he was graciously posing for the paps and a female fan approached him. She looked overwhelmed upon meeting the actor and he humbly hugged her, held her hand and made her sit in his Aston Martin. Okay, we are not crying you’re!

Vidyut Jammwal is a cutie and there’s no denying that. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Dil khush ho gya ye dkh kr😍😍😍😍😍” Another user commented, “The real super hero 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️” A third user commented, “r yehi andaaz inko sbse alag bnata h. Ye oro actor ki tarah nhii h.. muh fer ke chale jaate h saale . Luv u vidyut❤️❤️” A fourth user commented, “How humble and kind he is to his fans 👏👏 it’s great to see him appreciating his fans love 👏”

What are your thoughts on Vidyut Jammwal taking a fan on a surprise drive in his Aston Martin? Tell us in the comments below.

