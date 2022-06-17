Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the well-known celebrities in the industry. He has carved a solid niche for himself over the years. For over four decades, he has delivered films that are both critically and commercially successful.

Advertisement

Kapoor is well known for his films like Mr. India (1987), Parinda (1989), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) to name a few. The veteran actor has earned the credibility of delivering brilliant performances and a lot of moolah.

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor over the years has developed a penchant for luxuries and has an extensive collection of swanky cars. Let’s take a look:

Mercedes-Maybach S500

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arashe.jafari

It is one of the most loved and common luxury cars among Bollywood celebs. Priced at Rs 1.86 crore, the swanky car is powered by a 4.7-liter V8 petrol engine that gives a power of 453 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, reports Carwale. It is considered to be the epitome of luxury cars.

Audi A8 L

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quattro Lover (@audi_a8l_d4)

The German car, which is priced at Rs 1.58 crore in India, offers a host of luxury features and infotainment options such as suspension, heated back seats, a high-definition touchscreen, internet connectivity, and more. The luxury sedan is also powered by a 2995 cc V6 petrol engine with direct fuel injection and turbocharging and can reach a top speed of 250km per hour.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Land Rover Range Rover Sport (@landroverrangeroversport)

The beast parked in Anil Kapoor’s garage is equipped with a 5-liter V8 engine that can generate a maximum power of 510 bhp and 625 Nm torque. The car can go from zero to a hundred in a span of just 5.3 seconds. The powerful SUV weighs 2.8 tonnes and makes a whopping 542 bhp. As for the price of the car, it starts at Rs 91.23 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.19 crore in India.

BMW 7- Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BMW 7 series (@bmw_7series)

The Kapoor family seemingly loves the BMW series as they are often spotted in German car in around the city. Priced at Rs 1.42 crore, the luxury ride comes with two 10.2-inch full-HD touch displays with a Blu-ray player and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound system. The star even owns BMW 5 series.

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @____b.l.a.c.k__m.a.m.b.a

One of the most expensive cars that sit in Anil Kapoor’s garage is Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder that many dreams to drive at least once in their lifetime. The car, which is priced at Rs 1.80 crore in the Indian market, is packed with an engine putting out 560 bhp @ 8000 rpm and 540 Nm @ 6500 rpm of max power and max torque, respectively, as per Carwale.

Mercedes Benz GLS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Share your Mercedes-Benz GLS (@mercedes_benz_gls)

As per Cartoq report, Kapoor’s car is available in two options – 400d 4MATIC and 450 4MATIC. The luxury sedan is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 330 Bhp and 700 Nm torque, and a 3.0-liter petrol engine that generates a massive 367 Bhp and torque of 500 Nm. The JugJugg Jeeyo star reportedly shelled out Rs 1.16 crore for the luxury sedan.

Must Read: When Aditya Roy Kapur Allegedly Stole Ranveer Singh’s Girlfriend In Junior College

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram