Sara Ali Khan is one name who got immensely popular on her debut in Bollywood. The Gen Z actress is often lauded by her fans for her down-to-earth nature and how even after coming from a family where everyone happens to be a superstar, she’s still very grounded. Back in 2021, Sara went to Kedarnath with her friend and actress Janhvi Kapoor and got trolled for being a Muslim and visiting a sacred Hindu shrine. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara isn’t just known for her acting skills but also for her ‘Shayrana andaaz’ and fashion game. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 40 million followers on Instagram. Now for the unversed, the 26-year-old actress is born to a Hindu mother (Amrita Singh) and a Muslim father (Saif Ali Khan) but has always been very vocal about her religious beliefs.

In fact, Sara Ali Khan’s debut film was ‘Kedarnath’ opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was released in 2018 and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sara was critically acclaimed for her performance in the film and immediately became fans’ favourite. Coming back to the topic, in 2021, she shared a picture from the Hindu shrine with Janhvi Kapoor with a caption that read, “Back to where it all began 🙏🏻 🔱 ❄️💗”

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Reacting to Sara Ali Khan’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Nam ki Muslim ho.” Another user commented, “You should convert yourself into Santana Dharma (Aka-Hinduism)❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!” A third user commented, “Kabhi roza rakh lo” A fourth user commented, “Sara Ali Khan wo kam karo jis se khuda bhi khush Ho wo na karo Jo takat me khuda Ko muh dikha Bina sahKo.”

What are your thoughts on trolls targeting Sara Ali Khan for visiting Kedarnath? Tell us in the comments below.

