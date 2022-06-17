Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan grabbed all the eyeballs during Love Aaj Kal. Not only was the Imtiaz Ali film their first collaboration, but it was the sets they fell in love at. Things look all good during the promotions but the couple unfortunately split soon after the movie was released. They’ve met face to face for the second time ever since and netizens can’t help but notice how ‘awkward’ they get! Scroll below for details.

Yesterday marked a special night for celebrities as they all reunited for an award function. Starting from Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana to Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, leading actors were part of the glam event!

On the red carpet, shutterbugs witnessed an awkward situation as ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan found each other. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon were standing nearby too, they were busy speaking to each other. The paps began shouting, requesting the Love Aaj Kal stars to strike a pose together.

While Kartik Aaryan seemed to be all up for a picture, Sara Ali Khan looked to her left hoping Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon would come to their rescue. When she saw them being busy in a conversation, she ultimately had to stand alongside the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor for pictures. Netizens couldn’t help but notice how awkward the whole situation was.

A user wrote, “Awkward moments for Sara”

Another joked, “Film blockbuster hone se purane bandi bhi izzat deti hai”

“They are soo awkward tho,” read a comment.

Another questioned, “Ye dono itna awkward q behave kar rahe hai ?”

“they’re actually getting uncomfortable,” a comment read.

Another asked about Kartik Aaryan, “Ye itta hyper q hora h”

Well, some things can’t be hidden!

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for her next film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is basking on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

