Universal Pictures is moving forward without any indecision. Just three years after Jurassic World Dominion appeared to wrap the franchise (or so we thought) in 2022, the studio has cracked open the dino lab again. Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest chapter in the franchise, hits theaters today on July 2nd. However, audiences should not expect a traditional continuation. The film features an entirely new cast, avoids nostalgic references, and omits post-credits scenes. This one goes full reboot, and with no ties to its predecessors.

Directed by Gareth Edwards (behind Godzilla and Rogue One), Rebirth dives into new territory. And if you’re sticking around after the credits for some hidden surprise? Don’t bother. Nothing is waiting in the dark this time. As it turns out, the film says what it wants before the screen fades to black.

No Nostalgia Crutch In Jurassic World Rebirth

Set five years after Dominion, the story of Jurassic World Rebirth takes place on a mysterious island that’s not on any map. Dinosaurs haven’t fared too well outside captivity, thanks to the planet’s changing climate. The only surviving species now roam in small, tropical zones that mimic their ancient stomping grounds. The island is home to newly engineered species — larger, more aggressive, and more dangerous than ever. Among them is the formidable D-Rex, a mutant hybrid designed for survival.

Here’s the twist: these giant creatures might be holding the key to saving humanity. Scientists have found something in their DNA that could lead to a groundbreaking life-saving drug. So, of course, humans go hunting. And naturally, things don’t go as planned. It’s a classic humans-mess-up-nature story, but only this time, it’s intensified with brutal consequences. The tone of Rebirth swings hard toward horror.

Stacked Cast Steps In, But No Fan Favorites Return In Jurassic World Rebirth

Gone are the days of Ian Malcolm and Owen Grady. This reboot brings in a completely fresh cast. Leading the charge is Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), joined by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Jonathan Bailey (Wicked). Rounding out the cast are Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Quite the ensemble!

The screenplay for Jurassic World Rebirth comes from David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park. That’s a big name to have back on board. His return might explain why Rebirth feels sharper and tighter than some of the recent entries. The story doesn’t meander and gets to the point, chews up the scenery (and a few characters), and wraps without overplaying its hand.

So, back to the question fans always ask — does Jurassic World Rebirth have a post-credit scene? According to IGN, the answer is simple: No! Unlike Fallen Kingdom, which hinted at Dominion with a brief teaser after the credits, Rebirth opts for a more direct approach. Viewers can leave once the credits roll without missing any hidden content.

However, that doesn’t mean sequels are off the table. It just means Edwards and Universal aren’t dangling one in front of us, yet. If this film marks a true reboot, it’s committing fully to that direction with a new cast and setting.

