Ahead of the release of her last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, rumours of Kaira Advani’s break-up with Sidharth Malhotra had surfaced on the web. However, soon after, when Sidharth was seen arriving at the film’s screening, it was reported that the couple is back together. The couple was also seen having a gala time at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. A video of them shaking a leg together surfaced on the web and took social media by storm for all the obvious reasons.

Kiara is gearing up for the release of her next film JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan in the pivotal roles along with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles.

Kiara Advani along with the other star cast has been on the promotional spree of JugJugg Jeeyo. During her latest promotional interview, the actress gave an epic reaction when she was asked about new reports linked to her personal life. The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actress revealed that if there are rumours of her personal life, it affects her badly. However, she isn’t much bothered about what’s being written about her professional life.

When Kiara Advani was asked about her break-up and reconciliation reports with Sidharth Malhotra, she told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?”

“If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it,” Kiara added further.

In terms of the forthcoming project, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan next in the pipeline.

