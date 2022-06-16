Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most followed celebrities of Bollywood not just for her eternal beauty but also for the way she carries herself with utmost grace. The actress has worked in a variety of films in the last few years and no matter what character she is playing, she fits into it almost effortlessly. In a recent turn of events, an old passport photograph of Ash has leaked online and netizens seem to have an interesting take on it.

For the unversed, Aishwarya was previously in the news when she attended IIFA awards with her family in Abu Dhabi. She, along with her daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan, totally stole the show when they pulled off a dance together even though it only lasted for a few minutes. It happened when Jr Bachchan decided to go down to the audience and do a few movies with his wife and daughter who were seated amongst a series of other popular stars.

In the most recent turn of events, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s old passport went viral on social media and looks like people are quite divided over it. The viral snap has revealed her passport number, signature, and photograph but there is no confirmation on how legitimate the picture is.

The photograph on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s passport is the part that has left most netizens stunned as the actress looks absolutely stunning in it. She can be seen wearing a simple white top while her hair has been left open with slight makeup and open hair. Have a look at the picture posted by FitLook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitLook ® (@fitlookmagazine)

In the comments section of the post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture has brought varied perspectives to the forefront. Some people have spoken about how rich people do not need to wait for long hours before getting the picture taken while others have stressed on how naturally beautiful she is.

“Didi hume aadhar card ki jhalak dekhni hai”, a comment said.

“jal kyun rae ho tum sab bhi makeup krlo kisne roka hai”, a troll wrote.

Passport mein sab hi achche dikhte hain”, another comment mentioned

“500 kilo makeup hai toh dikhegi hi na achi”, one of them read.

