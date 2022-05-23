The very talented and most gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to amaze her fans with her public appearances. The Taal actress recently stunned everyone with her remarkable red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress was at the prestigious event with her husband/actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya. Meanwhile, the actress who has been in the industry for over a decade now has made a fortune and today let’s have a look at the expensive assets that contribute to her massive net worth.

After winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, Ash established herself as a popular yet influential celebrity. The actress who has given multiple blockbusters in her career is also a global icon and won several awards like Padma Shri, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France, among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood and as per Times of India, her total net worth which is $100 million i.e. Rs 776 crores shows what she has achieved in her long career. Now let’s see all the expensive things that contribute to it.

House

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her husband/actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aradhya lives in the Bachchan family’s bungalow Jalsa. Reportedly, the house is currently valued at Rs 112 Crore. She also owns a villa at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. On the other, she also has a luxurious property worth Rs 21 Crore in a high-end residential complex at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Fees (Movies and Brand Endorsement)

Being a talented actress, Ash is one of the highest-paid actresses and as per reports, the actress charges around Rs 10-Rs 12 Crore per movie. Apart from films, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star also endorses a number of local as well as international brands. According to Exchange4media, she makes nearly Rs 80 to 90 crore annually, while she charges Rs 6-7 crore for a day’s shoot. The actress has an association with L’Oréal and the Swiss Luxury watch brand Longines, along with these she also promoted, LUX, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Coca-Cola, Lodha Group, Pepsi, and many more brands.

Car Collection

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to use her tremendous wealth and live like a queen. The beautiful actress has a Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.95 Crore, Rs 1.60 Crore’s Mercedes Benz S350d Coupe, an Audi A8L that costs Rs 1.58 Crore, Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.33 Cr and Mercedes-Benz S500 worth Rs 1.98 Crore.

