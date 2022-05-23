Whenever Salman Khan announces his next project it creates curiosity among his fans. Although this year, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood couldn’t release any of his films on Eid, but the actor will make a smashing entry in Christmas with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. An earlier report claimed that Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal have exited the project due to creative differences with the production. Now as per the latest development, the makers have roped in Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam as their replacements.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav in key roles. As of now, nothing is known about the project as the makers have kept everything tightly under wraps. Looking at the cast, it is sure that the film will be a hell of a ride.

Meanwhile, a report by Pinkvilla has confirmed that Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam have come on board Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but there’s no mention if they’ve replaced Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. A source close to the production told, “Salman Khan, Farhad Samji and the entire team were on the lookout for actors with some comic timing.”

“And after extensive search have zeroed in on Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav to play the three brothers. The trio will join Salman Khan at a set in Mumbai today,” the source added.

Talking about it more, the source said, “It’s a fresh cast that the team has roped in. The prolonged ensemble of the film consists of Salman, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie, Raghav and Siddharth. More names are being added to the cast and an announcement with the title will be made this week by the makers.”

Other than these cast members, it is said that the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have more actors from the South. Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Pushpa fame, Devi Sri Prasad to compose the music of the film, whereas V Manikandan, known for his work in Anniyan is the cinematographer.

