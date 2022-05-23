Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, is now basking in the glory of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is making big waves at the box office now competing with south films. In his decade long career, he has delivered various hits and earned himself the luxurious lifestyle he has today.

The 31-year-old actor seemingly loves luxury cars and likes to ride in style. With one look at his Instagram handle, it’s easy to say that the actor loves his luxury super wheels. He has a fleet of cars parked in the garage and makes heads turn each time he hits the streets in his expensive rides. Let’s take a look at his car collection.

BMW 5 Series 520D

The star bought this luxury SUV to celebrate his milestone. It was his first purchase with his parents. Talking about buying BMW 5 Series, he said to Mumbai Mirror “Since I was in school, I had dreamt of owning a BMW someday and I’m ecstatic with the purchase.” Kartik Aaryan bought the luxury coupe for Rs 85 lakh (inclusive of various modifications), reports Hindustan Times. It comes with an engine putting out 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of max power and torque.

Mini Cooper S Convertible

Kartik bought this car as a gift for his mother Mala Tiwari on her birthday. The stunning green Mini Cooper S Convertible is worth Rs 39 lakhs in India and goes up to Rs 45.50 Lakh for the top model, as per the Carwale report. The luxury coupe comes with an engine putting out 189 bhp @ and 280 Nm @ 1250 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. It offers a certified mileage of 16.35 kmpl.

Porsche 718 Boxster

It is one of the most expensive cars in Kartik Aaryan’s garage. Often he is seen cruising in his Porsche 718 Boxster which has a 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine. It offers the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the optional Sport Chrono package that helps in quicker shifts. As per the Carwale report, the luxury car price starts at Rs 1.22 crore and goes up to Rs 1.64 crore.

Lamborghini Urus Capsule

Kartik reported bought the expensive car back in April last year after he was tested negative for Covid-19. He bought the shimmery black Lamborghini Urus Capsule for Rs 4.5 crore as per India Today report. The luxurious car comes with a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that has a top speed of 305 kmph thus making it the fastest SUV available. It accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds.

