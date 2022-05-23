Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in a titular role has been in troubled waters ever since the film was officially announced. Right from the start, Karni Sena has been demanding a change in the title as the organisation finds it disrespectful and has suggested using a full name. Now, the latest is about the objection taken by Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

Helmed by Chandanprakash Dwivedi, the period drama is based on the life of a great warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is playing the role and the film is said to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever. The film is scheduled to release on 3rd June, and as it gets closer to its arrival date, more and more troubles are coming its way.

Advertisement

After Karni Sena, Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha has raised their concern but it’s not about the title. The organisation states that Prithviraj Chauhan belonged to the Gurjar community and not Rajput. They have warned of not permitting the release of the film if the great warrior is depicted wrongly.

As per the organisation’s president of Rajasthan state, Manish Bhargad, they met the film’s producer last year and had a discussion about the same issue. The makers assured them of not showing anything that is factually incorrect.

Meanwhile, Miss World 2017’s winner Manushi Chillar, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj, recently shared about her preparation for the role of King of Kannauj’s daughter, Sanyogita.

“The preparation schedule for me was long and intense. Adi sir and my director Dr Chandraprakash ji wanted me to go through the drill before I even gave my first shot and looking back, I’m thankful that I put in the hard work,” Manushi shared.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: KRK Says Shehnaaz Gill Could Be Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s Heroine, Asks Pooja Hegde To Quit Getting Trolled For Calling Salman Khan ‘Budhaoo’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram