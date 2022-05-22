Akshay Kumar led Prithviraj is all set to hit theatres in around 10 days but seems like it may be facing some opposition soon. As with any historic drama, it is common for religious and cultural groups to take a stand to ensure the project stays true to what it is talking about and Karni Sena has been doing the same for the YRF production.

While reports earlier stated that the group had objected to the film’s title and demanded it be changed to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, there has been some new development. As per a recent report, the organisation based in Rajasthan is adamant about the title change and also wants a screening of the film prior to its release.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Surjeet Singh Rathore from the Karni Sen spoke about YRF promising to change the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He said, “We have met Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj films and they have promised to make the change to the title. They have agreed to honour our demand.”

However, when the portal did their digging regarding the same – and Yash Raj representatives were unavailable for comment – an industry source informed them that they are unaware of any new development surrounding the change in the film’s title. Reacting to this, Rathore told the portal, “If they don’t make the change and don’t hold a screening of the film, Prithviraj will not release in Rajasthan.”

Continuing further, Surjeet Singh Rathore in a serious tone added, “We have already warned the exhibitors of Rajasthan about the same. If the title of the film does not change to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, we will not allow them to show the film in Rajasthan.” The site also reported certain exhibitors and distributors from Rajasthan too had no communication on this title change situation as yet.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as Princess Sanyogita. The historical action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori and many more. The YRF production is scheduled for theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

