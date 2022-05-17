After a box office dud like Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar is looking to bounce back with his upcoming Prithviraj. It marks his reunion with Yash Raj Films after 14 long years. As it’s backed by arguably the biggest production house in India, expectations are huge and it looks like the first step has been taken in the direction to fulfill them.

The film is all set to release on 3rd June all across the country and globally. It’s a magnum opus based on the life of great Indian warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and a huge budget has been spent to justify the scale. The film is touted to be the next big thing for Bollywood after a dry spell at the box office. With so many hopes and a huge budget riding on the film, YRF has managed to hit the bullseye in securing a huge screen count.

Now as per the latest update, it’s learnt that Prithviraj is set to release on 4000 screens across the country. It would be the biggest release ever for Akshay Kumar’s film. His Sooryavanshi which released during Diwali 2021, had a screen count of 3519 across India. It is interesting to note that despite clashing with pan-Indian releases like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major, the film is getting such a huge count.

Meanwhile, the makers of Prithviraj had to create over 50,000 costumes and also used 500 different types of turbans during the shoot.

The film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “Detailing was key to making a film like ‘Prithviraj’. For example, 500 different turbans were created for the film. All these were authentic replication of the kinds of turbans worn by kings, masses, and people of various professions at that time.” (via IANS)

