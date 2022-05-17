Akshay Kumar is literally giving a run for money to young Bollywood actors. The Khiladi is taking up films one after another and completing them in record-breaking time. Out of his upcoming films, three are South remakes – Mission Cinderella, Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru remake. Now, there are some interesting reports about the same.

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, Mission Cinderella is a remake of 2018’s huge Tamil success, Ratsasan. The film belongs to the slasher film genre and the remake is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani. Selfiee marks the collaboration of Akshay and Emraan Hashmi. It’s a remake of 2019’s Tamil hit, Driving Licence. And the third one is the remake of Soorarai Pottru, which is a well-known film starring Tamil star Suriya.

Advertisement

Yesterday, it was learnt that Mission Cinderella is reportedly being turned into an episodic format and will see a direct OTT release. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru remake to are in talks to arrive directly on OTT. While the reason is unknown for the reported move, there might be a possibility that excessive social media hate triggered the decision.

A few weeks back, when Soorarai Pottru remake was announced by Akshay Kumar, the actor was mercilessly trolled for doing another remake and trying nothing new. His other upcoming remakes too are under the radar of netizens. Things got worse when he joined Vimal universe along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to promote pan-masala. Even though he backed out, the star is still gets trolled for being a hypocrite in his stands.

It could be due to this excessive negativity, the films are reportedly planned to avoid a theatrical release.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill “Cannot Hold Her Emotions, Breaks Down Missing Sidharth Shukla” As She Lives Her Bollywood Dream With Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube