Ananya Panday has begun her career facing trolls. She made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and sparked debate around nepotism. Later, her conversation on star kids with Siddhant Chaturvedi during a round table also made a lot of noise. Kangana Ranaut has recently mocked her ‘talent’ and here’s what KRK has to say about it all!

It was just yesterday when Kangana called out the star kids of Bollywood. She targeted Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and the other newbies and compared them to ‘uble hue ande.’ She also said that the audience isn’t able to connect with them because they speak in English and watch Hollywood films.

Recently, the Dhaakad team including Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and others made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. During a fun sequence, Kangana Ranaut mocked Ananya Panday’s talent of touching her tongue to her nose and indirectly called her ‘Bolly bimbo.’

Netizens were furious at Kangana Ranaut and called her out for alleged harassment. If one remembers Ananya Panday had hilariously unfolded her ‘talent’ on The Kapil Sharma Show when she came to promote one of her films in the past. Now, KRK has continued to make a mockery and is making fun of the Liger actress.

KRK shared a video of Kangana and Ananya from their times on The Kapil Sharma Show and wrote, “It’s unfair. “#KanganaRanaut should not make fun of @ananyapandayy like this. Poori Utaardi Bechari Ki,” he wrote.

Check out the tweet shared by Kamaal R Khan below:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is also making a lot of noise for her glam night with Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio were seen at a restaurant in Bandra on Sunday looking no less than Charlie’s Angels.

