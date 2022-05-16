Time and again we have seen Bollywood and TV celebs being subjected to trolling for one or the other reason. Every step they take, every move they make, the celebs get caught by netizens and get trolled. The latest actor to face the heat of social media is Varun Dhawan, who has become the talk of jobless netizens’ town.

Currently, VD is currently enjoying marital bliss with girlfriend-turned-wife Natasha Dalal.

During his recent outing, Varun Dhawan sported a light grey round neck t-shirt which he paired with dark grey lowers. The actor rounded off his look with white runners and black sunglasses. In the clip, the actor is seen making his way toward a building whose entrance had a small temple. Before entering, the actor made sure to bow down his head and fold his hands.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but troll Varun Dhawan for not removing his shoes before praying to the god.

A comment read, “Who wear shoes n do dis as a publicity stunt like really can’t believe they r called as heroes rubbish” while another said, “Nonsense Varun Dimaag nhi hai in logo ko ki hanuman ji ke pair chuta utaar ke padna chahiye Ehsaan mat kar hanuman ji pe aur khudh pe” A user also said, “Ye logo ko kon hero Bana deta hai.” Another comment read, “Jote toh uttar time nahi is k pass bhagwan k darshan k liye.”

A netizens even said, “Showoff…. sala juta khol kr ache se hi mattha tek deta… sharm aa ri thi toh mt krta,” and another said.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani. The film which is helmed by Raj Mehta also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and YouTuber Prajakta Koli in the key roles. That apart, he will also be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini. He also has Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.

