Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly one of the most-followed actors of Bollywood who has worked in a variety of films over the last few years. He enjoys a huge fanbase not just for his masala films but also for his friendly and sweet persona which resonates well with the audience. The actor was recently spotted in the city, interacting with a senior lady and the conversation seems to be winning hearts on the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Varun was last seen playing the lead role in Coolie No. 1, opposite actress Sara Ali Khan. The movie had an OTT release in December 2020 due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that shook the entertainment industry. He has been working on a series of projects since the last few months and some of them have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. Movies like Mr Lele, Bhediya and Ekkis are currently in the production stage and will soon be announced officially, possibly for a theatrical release.

Advertisement

In a recent video dropped by the paparazzi, Varun Dhawan can be seen taking a moment to click selfies with fans. In a part of the clip, he was seen posing with a middle-aged lady who was extremely excited to meet and interact with him. The lady, during their short conversation, mentioned that she runs a jewellery shop and she would love it if Varun visits one of these days.

Varun Dhawan states that he will surely pay a visit and the excited woman then makes him a generous offer. She says that she will not charge anything from the actor if he shops from her store and the statement leave Varun quite surprised. As a response, he can be heard saying, “Arre free sona mat do (Don’t give free gold)”.

The lady, however, clarifies right after that she will take a price for the gold but she will not take any making charges from him. Here is a look at the sweet video.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Salman Khan Prepones His Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Make Way For Tiger 3 On Eid 2023?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube