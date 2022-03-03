Several movies are finally being announced now that the pandemic has almost come to end and this is also resulting in way more box office clashes than usual. This week, Yash Raj Films has been on a roll, announcing movies after movies through social media. The latest one on the list is Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is now expected to hit the theatres on 13th May, 2022.

For the unversed, Ranveer was last seen in the biopic film 83 which failed to perform at the box office due to the unexpected third wave of COVID 19. He is also currently working on Karan Johar’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will star Alia Bhatt in a key role. Apart from this, a popular rumour also suggests that Ranveer will be playing Shaktimaan in the recently-announced trilogy but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter.

Actor Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films recently took to Twitter to announce the release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They uploaded a special video starring Ranveer and wrote, “Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May.”

According to the announcements made so far, Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar will have some competition as numerous other movies are slated to release on the same day. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna has been slated to release on the same date in May. Other than this, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha’s next collaboration after the blockbuster Article 15 is also expected to release on the 13th.

What do you think will be the fate of these three films if none of them get postponed in the next few weeks? Let us know in the comments.

