Shah Rukh Khan left his fans in tears as he finally announced the release date of Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will mark his comeback to Bollywood post Zero (2018). It was co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham that created curiosity around his character in the promo video. But self-proclaimed critic KRK isn’t happy with it all. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

For the longest time, it was Akshay Kumar who had been creating films that evoke that sense of pride in us. Be it Kesari, Airlift, Sooryavanshi, or Padman, these projects were related to nationalism and worked well with the audience. Kamaal R Khan has now slammed SRK for taking the same route.

Advertisement

KRK in his tweet went on to ask Shah Rukh Khan to go to the border and fight the Chinese army if he so wants to be a nationalist. He tweeted, “Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. Lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on border to fight with Chinese military instead of giving fake gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan.”

As most know, fans and closed ones refer to Akshay Kumar as Akki. As expected, Shah Rukh Khan fans took to the comment section and bashed KRK left and right.

One SRK follower wrote, “U r such a nagative person…. When Pathaan arrives ur review will be nagative but it will cross 300 crores… 5 day weekend.. Will break all records. WAIT AND WATCH”

Another wrote, “Tum jaise chote mote critic ki baat kon sunta hai ab …Lol”

“Please spare SRK. leave him alone. He has gone through so much in the past few months. He deserves all the happiness and success for his film,” tweeted a fan.

Check out the tweet by KRK below:

Ab #Akki Ka Deshbhakti Ka Bhoot #SRK par Bhi Chadha hai. So now he is going to save the country. Lol! Are you people joking? If SRK wants to save the country, then he should go on border to fight with Chinese military instead of giving fake gyaan in the theatre. #Pathaan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 3, 2022

What is your take on Kamaal R Khan’s tweet on Shah Rukh Khan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Set For A Mega Box Office Clash As Prithviraj Prepones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube