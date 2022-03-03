After making fans wait for very long, Pathaan was officially announced yesterday. It marks ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a break of over 3 years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The announcement has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

YRF unveiled a video yesterday that features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone building suspense around Shah Rukh Khan’s character as they talk about a hero who is only bound to his country and not any religion. Then enters SRK, with a walk loaded with full swag and a voice-over that takes over you. Interestingly, his look isn’t revealed as it’s more of a tease.

Pathaan announcement video has some serious BGM work and one could literally feel goosebumps. Along with the film’s announcement, the release date has also been announced and it’s 25th January 2023.

Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and backed by YRF.

Check out the announcement video below and don’t forget to vote:

