Time and again we come across new rumours around Bollywood celebrities’ personal and professional life, if you are a big Bollywood lover; you’ll have an idea of what we are talking about. Some of these rumours, that take social media by storm, sometimes turn out to be true others die down in a day or two. But there are a couple of rumours about some celebs that create such a buzz that they become the most-talked-about actors of all time.

Well, you agree or not but we must admit that rumours and trolls have always been a part of any celebrities’ life. While some get really affected others have thick skin and block negativity like a pro.

As we talk about rumours, we bring to you Bollywood’s top 3 shocking rumours that not only took their fans by shock but also the Internet by storm. Let’s take a look:

One of the most-talked-about and controversial rumours that continue to make headlines is about superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Years back reports around his secret marriage with Priyanka Chopra made headlines and how. It was being said that after years of dating, SRK and Priyanka got married secretly in Toronto. Rumours went bizarre when it was being said that SRK and Gauri’s surrogate child Abram was the superstar and Peecee’s kid,

Well, not only Shah Rukh Khan, even Aamir Khan was subjected to rumours when news of his secret child with Jessica Hine spread like a wildfire. Earlier, reports suggested that after falling in love with Jessica, Mr. Perfectionist was in a live-in with her. After getting pregnant, the superstar reportedly asked her to abort but Jessica denied doing so. Hines and Khan parted ways and Hines raised the child. But looks like, these rumours never turned out to be true!

Last but not least the darkest rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress, who’s now married to Saif Ali Khan, is parenting two sons- Taimur and Jeh. But there were strong rumours about Bebo, who was studying in Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. It was being said the Veere Di Wedding actress got pregnant when she was in 9th standard. Just like every other rumours, this too never turned out to be true!

Well, these were a few that we know about. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

