Shraddha Kapoor is the most down-to-earth person one can witness in Bollywood. The actress may not be present during parties but makes sure to be there at the lowest moments. One recently saw her at Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites. Now, it is her boyfriend Rohan Shrestha clicking her for a shoot that grabbing all the eyeballs. Scroll below for all the details.

Most wouldn’t know but Rohan recently accompanied Ranveer Singh, who flew to Cleveland for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. But it seems, we head straight back to work in order to click his girlfriend for the latest brand shoot.

Shraddha Kapoor recently dolled up in a bridal lehenga for a leading fashion designer. It was none other than boyfriend Rohan Shrestha who clicked her for the shoot. The actress could be seen sitting behind a window in her gorgeous ensemble as she looked away from the cameras.

Shraddha Kapoor wore little to no makeup in the latest photo-op. One cannot deny that the actress looked like a breath of fresh air in the attire and the picture couldn’t be clicked any better. As soon as the picture went on social media, fans praised Rohan Shrestha for clicking his rumoured girlfriend so well.

A netizen wrote, “You always click her the best ”

“Apni wife kitni khoobsurat pic le hai,” wrote another.

A comment read, “Best photographer thankyou for this”

“Haaye Main marjaavaan,” wrote another fan.

“@rohanshrestha why she looks @shraddhakapoor more beautiful when clicked by you!” a user commented.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple times now that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have been rumoured to be tying the knot soon. However, the actress’ father Shakti Kapoor has previously denied the reports.

