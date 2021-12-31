Shraddha Kapoor has garnered a huge fan following over the years with numerous successful films like Baaghi and Aashiqui 2. She is also much-loved for her sweet behaviour and pleasant attitude but did you know that there was a time when she was banned by the paparazzi for treating them badly. The boycott was reportedly so serious that the actor almost teared up at a live event held right after the success of Ek Villain.

For the unversed, Shraddha has had a low year with no releases, mainly because of the pandemic. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite actor Tiger Shroff, which failed to impress the audience or bring in good collections. However, 2022 looks bright for Shraddha as numerous projects, including Stree 2, have been slated to release in the upcoming months.

In 2014, Shraddha Kapoor was celebrating the success of her romantic thriller, Ek Villain, when paparazzi suddenly decided to boycott the actor at a public event. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident unfolded when director Mohit Suri and the cast members- Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor occupied the stage to kick start the success party of their film.

When they noticed that the paparazzi members were not clicking any pictures, they decided to question them about it. The photographers reportedly requested Riteish Deshmukh to speak to them in private and explained their stance. They refused to click any pictures as long as Shraddha was on the stage.

The actress was allegedly on the verge of crying and had to leave the stage so that the photographers could click some pictures. Her manager and even Sidharth Malhotra tried to convince the paps for a group photograph with Shraddha but they were stern about the matter.

They made it clear that they were boycotting Shraddha Kapoor because of her behaviour towards the press in the past. According to the IE report, they were of the opinion that she was not cooperative when they tried to click her pictures and would often hide her face from the paparazzi. The event left quite a few people shocked.

