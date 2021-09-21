Advertisement

There’s no denying that there’s a special chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two are rumoured to be dating and was last seen together in Shershaah. While fans love their onscreen chemistry, the handsome hunk shared the most asked question as to when the two lovebirds are tying the knot. Read below to know his answer.

Fans are still going crazy about the songs of Shershaah and Sid – Kiara’s fan edits on social media are going viral on the internet.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth Malhotra opened up on tying the knot with Kiara Advani and said, “I don’t know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don’t know, it’s to who, is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know.”

Sidharth Malhotra continued and said, “I don’t know. Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline as of such). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything.”

Meanwhile, Sid opened up on playing Vikram Batra in his biopic, Shershaah and told IANS, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.”

“I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. ‘Shershaah’, as a film is very close to my heart, and it is only fitting that we launch the movie’s trailer at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations. It is an absolute honour to be here among the brave hearts of the Indian Army and their families,” Sidharth Malhotra concluded.

What are your thoughts on Sid’s statement on tying the knot with her rumoured lady love Kiara Advani? Tell us in the comments below.

