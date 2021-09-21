Businessman and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra has finally returned home after the Mumbai court approved his bail in an alleged p*rn case on September 20.

The 45-year-old businessman was imprisoned on July 19 by the Mumbai Police and after two whole months in jail, Kundra was sighted exiting the jail. The businessman had visibly lost weight and was encircled by the crowd when he stepped out to return home.

As Raj Kundra makes his exit from jail, a source reveals to ETimes that, “Shilpa Shetty’s boy Ravi went inside the jail and was carrying a fresh pair of clothes for Raj Kundra. He changed, put a teeka, and then stepped out of jail. Raj was extremely emotional when he stepped out and was in tears. He avoided all the media frenzy and photographers and got into a car waiting for him, which then took him to his Mercedes, which was waiting at a distance to ferry him home.”

Check out the snaps below:

Raj Kundra gets bail in adult film case from Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai#RajKundra #ShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/lLD2Suj8mN — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) September 21, 2021

Well, on September 20, the Mumbai court had consented bail to Raj Kundra, on a surety of Rs 50,000. Kundra was named as the ‘key conspirator’ in a p*rn racket and was being investigated for his relation to the Hotshots app, which was being utilized to stream the p*graphic content.

Mumbai Police had recently filed a nearly 1500 page supplementary charge sheet in the p*rnographic content lawsuit. The charge sheet stated that Raj had set up Hotshots, an online platform, to distribute p*rnographic content. Nonetheless, in his bail plea, Kundra had stated that he was being made a victim in the lawsuit and that there was no information of him being “actively” entailed in the production of plausible p*rn content.

Raj Kundra’s Attorney Prashant Patil told ETimes in a statement that, “Investigation was over and the charge sheet was filed and now further custody was not required. The court ruled that since the charge sheet is filed and as it had already ruled that videos in question were shot with the consent of adult women, there was no need to keep the accused behind bars.”

