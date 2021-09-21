Advertisement

Businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail in the p*rn film racket on Monday evening. A Mumbai court granted him bail with a surety of Rs 50,000. Now, as per reports, the London based businessman was planning to sell 119 p*rn films for 9 crores. Scroll below to read more.

If the reports are to be believed, around 119 p*rn films have been recovered from Raj’s electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard drives disk.

ANI took to their Twitter account and wrote, “During the investigation (in a p*rnography case), police found 119 p*rn videos from businessman Raj Kundra’s mobile, laptop, and a hardrive disk. He was planning to sell these videos for Rs 9 crores: Mumbai Police Crime Branch”.

In the following tweet, ANI wrote, “Mumbai Police Crime Branch has issued Look Out Circular against absconding accused (in a p*rnography case) Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava and Pradeep Bakshi, an aide of businessman Raj Kundra, says the police.”

Meanwhile, Raj has gotten bail and has left for his house from the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai.

Take a look at the pictures here:

For those who do not know, Raj Kundra has been arrested nearly two months ago over allegations of shooting and streaming p*rn. Now, as reported by NDTV, he has been granted bail by a Mumbai court. As per the report, Raj was ordered to pay a surety of ₹ 50,000.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400-page charge sheet in court listing charges against the businessman. On Saturday, Raj Kundra had appealed requested bail arguing that he was being made a “scapegoat.” His plea stated that there was no evidence in the charge sheet pointing that he was actively involved in creating p*rn content. In it, he also alleged that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against him being actively present or involved in any of the shootings of the videos. It further claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.

