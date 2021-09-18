Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is known for her appearances in Bollywood movies like Life in metro and Apne has recently taken to social media to share a message over her ‘bad decisions’.

The actor recently posted a quote from a book that spoke about ‘bad decisions’ and ‘brand new ending’. It is to be noted that this story has come up during the ongoing porn racket animosity around her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

The page that Shilpa Shetty uploaded had the title ‘New endings’ and the page read: “We can spend a lot of time analysing the bad decisions we’ve made, the mistakes we’ve made, the friends we’ve hurt. If only we’d been smarter, more patient, or just nicer. We can’t change the past, no matter how much we analyse it.”

The passage sent by Shilpa Shetty continued, “But we can move forward in new ways, making better decisions, avoiding the old mistakes, and being nicer to those around us. We have countless opportunities to reinvent or reorient ourselves. I don’t have to be defined by things I’ve done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be.” There is no caption added by the actress but added a red heart sticker with the post.

It is also noted that the particular post came after the actress’s trip from the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Katra. She also shared moments from her trip on her Instagram account. A few of her clips showed her riding a horse to reach the shrine and as her friend chanted ‘Jai mata di’, she had answered back with ‘jai’ and ‘Jaesi mata ki iccha (Whatever God wishes)’.

The actor’s trip to the shrine come at the same time as the Mumbai Police crime branch classified a supplementary arrest warrant against Raj in the pornography case. On 19th July along with 11 other people, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges related to the creation of p*rnographic films.

The actress in her statement to Mumbai police which was noted by Indian Express stated that “Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to.”

On the professional front, Shilpa comes back as one of the judges in the reality shows Super Dancer 4, along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. She recently appeared on the big screen featuring in Hungama 2 along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash.

