Shah Rukh Khan is surely on a roll with his three projects lined up with three blockbuster directors. Today, we bring you the update of Shah’s first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. From his leading lady to the shooting location, below is all you need to know.

A couple of months back, there have been rumours stating Taapsee is joining Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani’s film as a leading lady. Back then, Koimoi asked her about joining SRK‘s film, she neither confirm the reports nor denied them.

Taapsee Pannu had said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye.’ This is not that kind of news. So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi.”

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Taapsee Pannu is confirmed to play a leading lady in Shah Rukh Khan’s next. The script has been written by Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, which revolves around ‘Donkey flight’. As of now, the locations are being finalised in Punjab, where the film will go on floors by May 2022.

Now, that’s good news every SRK fan would love to wake up with!

Meanwhile, SRK’s another movie made a lot of noise during this week, and it’s his upcoming film with Atlee. A couple of days back, a letter of vehicle parking permission went viral on Twitter. It had a mention of Shah Rukh and Nayathara’s name in the cast. It suggested that the SRK-Atlee’s film has finally got a title and it’s Lion.

