The recently released first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his social media from his first English feature film ‘No Land’s Man’ has garnered a lot of attention.

The film has already bagged a nomination from Busan Film Festival for Kim Jiseok Award.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his excitement for the nomination.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “It feels great to receive such a massive response from the audience. I am glad to learn that the viewers are interested in cinema like ‘No Land’s Man’.”

“The film is a satire on the issues that we as a world are facing. I am sure that everyone across the globe will connect with the film and the subject that it brings forth,” he added.

‘No Land’s Man’ is directed by filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and A.R. Rahman is the music composer and executive producer.

The film also stars Megan Mitchell, Tahsan Khan, Eisha Chopra, Kiran Khoje, and Vikram Kochhar alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Along with Nawazuddin, the film is produced by Shrihari Sathe, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Anjan Chowdhury, and Faridur Reza Sagar.

‘No Land’s Man’ will be going to the Busan Film Festival in October and will be released later in India.

