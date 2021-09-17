Advertisement

Quite shocking news has just arrived, Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee who is 83-years old has been hospitalized in Delhi due to his serious health situation.

The Family Man actor, who has been busy shooting for his other endeavor in Kerala has hurried to Delhi to be with his father who is now in a critical condition. A source revealed that “Manoj’s father’s condition is quite critical. After hearing the news, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be with his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala.”

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee was in the headlines for a criminal defamation complaint that he has filed against Kamaal Rashid Khan at a court in Indore.

Manoj Bajpayee has now taken stringent action against a degrading tweet by KRK. According to PTI, Manoj has filed a criminal grievance in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The offensive tweet was posted by KRK last month and reportedly damaged Manoj Bajpayee’s image while conversing about the actor’s last OTT release ‘The Family Man 2’.

Also in a recent interview with ANI, Bajpayee spoke about how his father nudged him to complete his studies before following his passion for acting. “I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father’s dream. He did not want me to leave my studies. So I really wanted to fulfill his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree,” Manoj had shared.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee just won an award for his part in ‘The Family Man 2’ web series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021. Man of said, “It is a big win not for me but the team of ‘The Family Man’, because be it film or a web series, it is teamwork that matters. Yes, my character, Srikant Tiwari, has been loved by everyone and it is also one of the top shows in the world now. So, I am happy that the web series worked, it has got loved globally! That is fantastic.”

