Actress Neena Gupta is known for being and sassy. Whether it’s her personal life or her professional one, the actress has time and again broke stereotypes. Now, the actress daughter, the fashion designer has shared a throwback video of her mom on social media and it proves just how savage and sassy Neena is.

In this vintage video shared by Masaba, we see Neena accepting an award from actor Amrish Puri and then delivering a speech that left all in splits and cheering. Check it out!

Sharing the video to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta captioned it, “Vintage @neena_gupta – the greatest ♥️✅ • Video courtesy @notwhyral” Check it out:

Dressed in a royal blue dress, with gold embroidery work on the shoulder and around the neckline, the actress completed the look with a thick gold chocker and a couple of bangles on both hands. While the video starts with late actor Amrish Puri handing her the award, and her forgetting to shake his hand, the next part has her winning hearts with her speech.

As she heads to the mic to deliver her victory speech, Neena delivers a dialogue that was seemingly from the 1986 serial Buniyaad. After she approached the microphone, the Badhai Ho actress said, “Kahiye Mr Roshanlal, apna yaara zara khasta haal. Sau ka note zara dijiye nikaal (Hello Mr Roshanlal, I’m in a crunch. Shell out ₹100).” As the audience erupted in applause, a smiling Neena walked back to her seat.

Reacting to the post, Neena Gupta wrote, “Hahaha.” Other celebs too commented on the post. While Mini Mathur said, “She is the OG of cool,” Tahira Kashyap dropped a red heart emoji and Gauahar Khan commented, “She’s amazing….” Fans too reacted to the post, with one writing, “Always savage. Did she quote Buniyaad?” Another commented, “@pprriyam i think you are right. Bibi rani of Buniyad.” For the unversed, in Buniyaad, Neena essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of Roshan (Roshanlal).

