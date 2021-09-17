Advertisement

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is one of the most successful films of his career. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film did incredibly well at the box office and was a hit in theatres. Do you all know that Kiara Advani was the first choice as the leading lady in the film but the role eventually went to Sara Ali Khan? Scroll below to know the scoop.

This was Sara’s second film after her grand debut with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The beauty received a lot of praise for her role in the film.

Simmba is one of the films that changed the trajectory of Ranveer Singh’s career. Being a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is a big deal and why not, he has given mass entertainers with Ajay Devgn in the past and has created a space for himself in the industry.

According to Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani would have been a misfit for Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and hence the role eventually went to Sara Ali Khan.

The producer of the film, Karan Johar was really impressed with Kiara’s performance in Lust Stories and was keen on casting her in Rohit’s directorial but somehow things didn’t pan out accordingly and Kiara’s loss became Sara’s gain!

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Shershaah and which was a biopic of Indian Army Captain, Vikram Batra who martyred during the Kargil war in 1999.

The beauty received immense praise from critics as well as her fans from across the world for her performance in the film. She’ll be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani being the first choice for Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba? Tell us in the comments below.

