Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently recorded a statement as part of supplementary chargesheet file against her husband Raj Kundra in p*rn racket case. She had told the cops that was not aware of her husband’s activities. Now actress Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at her statement.

Mumbai police filed a nearly 1,500 page supplementary chargesheet against Kundra in production and distribution of p*rnographic content case. Businessman Saurabh Kushwaha also recorded his statement revealing some shocking details about Kundra’s intention behind publishing the Hotshot app.

As per news agency PTI report, Shilpa Shetty in her statement said, “I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to.” Actress Sherlyn Chopra took a dig at Hungama 2 actress in a video message shared on Twitter. Calling the Bollywood actress as didi she said, “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.”

Not just that Sherlyn also made a remark against Shilpa. She said, “Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?”

Sherlyn Chopra too had recorded her statement in the voluminous charge sheet submitted by Mumbai police to the Bombay court on Thursday. As per Times of India report, the actress alleged that she hired Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra led Arms Prime Pvt Ltd to her own app, Sherlyn Chopra App, but never received her share of income.

She said in the statement, “I never received my share of 50 per cent. Thereafter, Raj Kundra approached me to work for the HotShots app, a subsidiary of Arms Prime Pvt Ltd. I was assured it was perfectly fine to work for HotShots. I was also told that HotShots would have bolder content and videos. But we couldn’t come to an agreement over creative ideas and the monetary aspect of the deal, which is why I declined Raj Kundra’s offer to work on HotShots. The creative director at Hotshots, Mita Jhunjhunwala tried to convince me to work for them, too.”

